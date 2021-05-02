Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Increases By 38.1%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $21,966,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

