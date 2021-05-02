Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Decreases By 23.7%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 699,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,173.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,061,482.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DX opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

