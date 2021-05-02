Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Drops By 25.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 2,179,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,618,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $869.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $35,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

