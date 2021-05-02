Short Interest in Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Rises By 42.1%

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,622,200 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 1,844,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,639,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enzolytics stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Enzolytics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics, Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

