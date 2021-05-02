Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rises By 31.6%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson acquired 1,063 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,399.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561 in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSFG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.80. 14,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.