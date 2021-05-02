Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Drops By 25.7%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FEO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 6,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

