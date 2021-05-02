Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Decreases By 24.0%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

