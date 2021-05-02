Short Interest in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Declines By 23.6%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

In related news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $910,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,488 shares of company stock worth $2,094,299 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,501,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of FREQ stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

