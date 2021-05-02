Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Grows By 41.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

