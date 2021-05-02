Short Interest in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expands By 31.4%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ICLR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.95. 675,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,084. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $145.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.56.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

