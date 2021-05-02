Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 34.6%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $224,000.

HTD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 88,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,013. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

