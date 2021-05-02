Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Declines By 23.9%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 41,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMRK shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $325.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

