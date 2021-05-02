Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Grows By 32.1%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Director Yie-Hsin Hung purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMD. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

