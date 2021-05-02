Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Expands By 34.1%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 704.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$43.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

MTYFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.