Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Expands By 34.1%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 704.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$43.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $46.19.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTYFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.