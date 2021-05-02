Short Interest in Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Grows By 31.5%

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,677,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 2,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,890,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NLST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 503,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,328. The company has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.27. Netlist has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of Netlist stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

