Short Interest in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Drops By 25.7%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Newmont by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

