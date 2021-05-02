Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Expands By 42.3%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 722,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get News alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of News by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.