Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Grows By 38.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSE:NPV opened at $16.60 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.