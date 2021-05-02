Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Grows By 38.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE:NPV opened at $16.60 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

