Short Interest in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Decreases By 22.8%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

