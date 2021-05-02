Short Interest in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Expands By 38.8%

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger purchased 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Hollander purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 91,875 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.52. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.