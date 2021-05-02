Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Declines By 22.4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 690.8 days.
Shares of QUBSF stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
About Qantas Airways
