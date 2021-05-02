Short Interest in Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Drops By 22.1%

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RBZHF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Reebonz has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Reebonz Company Profile
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.