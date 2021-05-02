Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Declines By 26.1%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.20. 57,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. Safran has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFRY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

