Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Grows By 34.0%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.71% of Shineco worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $11.14 on Friday. Shineco has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality.

