Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Drops By 22.4%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EDF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 147,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the first quarter worth $243,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

