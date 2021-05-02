Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Declines By 22.9%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.