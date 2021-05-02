Short Interest in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Drops By 24.0%

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Taiwan Liposome has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

