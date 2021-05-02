Short Interest in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Decreases By 24.4%

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 482,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 111,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

