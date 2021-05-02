Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 22.1%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of TOPCF opened at $13.47 on Friday. Topcon has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.
About Topcon
Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.
