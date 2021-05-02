Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Drops By 22.1%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $13.47 on Friday. Topcon has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million. Topcon had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

