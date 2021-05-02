Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Grows By 33.3%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VAPR remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 862,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,665. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. VaporBrands International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

