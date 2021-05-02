Short Interest in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rises By 35.3%

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the March 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.83.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 179,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 38.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.