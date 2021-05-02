Short Interest in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Decreases By 23.0%

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $273.46 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $277.95. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

