Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Drops By 25.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $33.14. 21,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,579. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.59. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VONOY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.