Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 31.6%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 10,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,171. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

