Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Grows By 41.5%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($2.18). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.20% of X Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

