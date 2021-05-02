Short Interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Grows By 38.7%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.68. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.