Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Expands By 41.7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Several research firms have commented on YGRAF. CIBC raised Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

