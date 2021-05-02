Short Interest in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Drops By 27.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

