Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSSAF stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

