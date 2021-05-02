SIBCoin Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,652.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,991.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.81 or 0.05198698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.94 or 0.01731183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00471263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.73 or 0.00715152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.99 or 0.00582828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.00429039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004281 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,136,837 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

