SIBCoin Trading Up 7.2% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $3,855.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.50 or 0.05140464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $986.20 or 0.01731691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.49 or 0.00476716 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00720160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.12 or 0.00574396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00433832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004294 BTC.

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,136,837 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

