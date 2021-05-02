Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $497,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.51. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

