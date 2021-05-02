Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 24.4% in April

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

