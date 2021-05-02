SKALE Network Price Up 42.3% This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001126 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $426.58 million and approximately $51.22 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,143.59 or 0.08965832 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.