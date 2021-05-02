Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.