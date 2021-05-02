Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $96.73 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

