Smartlands Network (SLT) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $98.27 million and $957,921.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for $19.27 or 0.00033096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

