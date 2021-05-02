smARTOFGIVING Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $4,786.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00279011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.38 or 0.01113477 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.23 or 0.00723206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,646.27 or 0.99922237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

