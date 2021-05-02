Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,609 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises about 1.2% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.15% of Smartsheet worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,361.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,516 shares of company stock worth $21,790,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

