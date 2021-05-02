Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

